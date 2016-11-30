NJ Software Co. Must Face Ex-CEO's Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday ruled that a medical software company must face a former chief executive officer's claims that he was fired for raising concerns about unlawful workplace activity, reasoning it was still unclear if the ex-chief was terminated or voluntarily resigned. U.S. District Judge Jerome B. Simandle mostly denied the summary judgment motion by Mount Laurel-based Meditab Software Inc. and company Chairman Midesh "Mike" Patel, whom Kunal Shah sued under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act after 15 years at the company. Shah continued working with Meditab despite informing Patel in a December 2015 email of his...

