Hollander Gets Interim Access To $90M Ch. 11 DIP Package

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mattress retailer Hollander Sleep Products LLC received preliminary approval to tap a $90 million debtor-in-possession loan Thursday, after a New York bankruptcy court initially rejected the proposed order because it locked in too many perks for the lenders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles approved the interim DIP loan only after specifying that Thursday's order does not also greenlight the more controversial requests that had originally been tied to it.

Judge Wiles said the order does not approve a strict timeline of milestones, certain types of liens, limits on attorney fees for statutory committees like the committee of unsecured creditors, or...

