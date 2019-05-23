Hollander Gets Interim Access To $90M Ch. 11 DIP Package

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt mattress retailer Hollander Sleep Products LLC received preliminary approval to tap a $90 million debtor-in-possession loan Thursday, after a New York bankruptcy court initially rejected the proposed order because it locked in too many perks for the lenders. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles approved the interim DIP loan only after specifying that Thursday's order does not also greenlight the more controversial requests that had originally been tied to it. Judge Wiles said the order does not approve a strict timeline of milestones, certain types of liens, limits on attorney fees for statutory committees like the committee of unsecured creditors, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS