Ohio Court Revives Suit Against Doc Over Foreign Object

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Thursday revived a suit accusing a urologist of negligently leaving a gauzelike material inside a man following hernia repair surgery that purportedly caused an infection and other injuries, saying a factual dispute exists as to whether the gauze can be considered a foreign object. In a published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Eighth District unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Kalish R. Kedia in a suit accusing the urologist of botching a 2010 hernia surgery on Ferenc Vucsko by leaving a gauzelike material inside the patient and providing...

