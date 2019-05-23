Pa. Atty Gets Nearly 4 Years For Defrauding Elderly Client

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area attorney was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison on Thursday after being convicted earlier this year of defrauding an elderly client out of tens of thousands of dollars that he used to gamble. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh ordered John Kelvin Conner, 63, to serve 46 months in prison and pay restitution after he abused the power of attorney granted to him by an 85-year-old client to siphon money out of an annuity policy and into his own bank account. “The defendant’s conduct in this case was egregious,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a statement. “Stealing...

