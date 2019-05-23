Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NY Appeals Panel Puts Farm Worker Union Ban To Pasture

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A split New York state appeals panel extended labor organizing rights to farm workers on Thursday, saying their exclusion from the 1937 state law empowering workers to form unions violates the state constitution.

The 4-1 Third Judicial Department majority said a 1938 constitutional amendment guaranteeing “employees” the right to organize without excluding farm workers leads to the “inescapable conclusion” that the 1937 law violates the New York Constitution, overturning the New York Farm Bureau’s trial win.

“The choice to use the broad and expansive word ‘employees’ … without qualification or restriction, was a deliberate one that was meant to afford the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular