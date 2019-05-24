Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biopharma Co. Advicenne Plans Cross-Listing In Brussels

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT) -- French pharmaceutical company Advicenne said it plans to list on the Euronext Brussels in a proposed secondary listing that would see the Paris-listed company’s shares trade on the two largest Euronext markets for life sciences companies.

According to the Nîmes, France-based company’s Thursday statement, the secondary listing would have no impact on the company’s current shareholders; the Euronext Paris will still be where the shares are primarily listed.

Advicenne's shares will be tradable on the Euronext Brussels from mid-June, according to the company's statement.

“This project to cross-list our shares on the Euronext Brussels and Paris markets is perfectly in line...

