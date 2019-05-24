Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feature

In-House Attorneys Reflect On A Year With GDPR

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT) -- When the sweeping General Data Protection Regulation went into effect a year ago with a number of requirements for how businesses worldwide collect and protect data on European Union residents, in-house attorneys were already in the thick of trying to mitigate the risk for companies.

After the adoption of GDPR in early 2016, officials gave regulators and companies that have any contact with EU residents two years to figure out how to comply with the new framework, which pushed attorneys to expand their legal departments and establish cross-functional teams, as well as implement or change policies and processes.

The rollout on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular