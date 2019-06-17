What To Expect In An SEC Digital Asset Examination

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dedicates increasing resources to understanding and policing digital assets, attorneys have seen trends emerge in the agency’s examinations of investment advisers that recommend cryptocurrencies and tokens. Although digital asset examinations have been fundamentally the same as traditional ones, they come with certain unique considerations and strategies, financial compliance attorneys told Law360. Tom Potter, a longtime financial services attorney and partner at Burr & Forman LLP, said the dawn of digital assets will take years to incorporate into the regulatory regime, like another recent technological revolution. "It reminds me a lot of the two or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS