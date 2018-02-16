Feds Must Detail Violations In Russian Troll Farm Case

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Friday ordered prosecutors to give a Russian company accused of funding a 2016 disinformation campaign more detail on how the actions allegedly skirted laws requiring disclosures on campaign finance and foreign lobbying. Concord Management & Consulting LLC and a number of Russian nationals are accused of sowing discord on and buying ads on U.S. social media platforms to benefit the campaign of then-candidate Donald Trump. Concord and the other defendants are charged with conspiring to thwart the U.S. government’s ability to enforce the Federal Election Campaign Act and the Foreign Agent Registration Act, which respectively require disclosure...

