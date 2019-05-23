In-House Counsel Salaries Up 4.4% In 2018, Study Says

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- In-house counsel in the U.S. saw an average salary bump of 4.4% last year compared to 2017, contributing to "unprecedented rates of compensation satisfaction," according to a study released on Thursday. Nearly six in 10 in-house attorneys said they felt their earnings were fair when compared with those of their peers, and fewer than four in 10 said they were looking for a new job, legal recruiting firm BarkerGilmore found in its 2019 In-House Counsel Compensation Report. "For years, lawyers traded high cash compensation at a law firm for the lifestyle of an in-house lawyer," BakerGilmore founding partner John Gilmore said...

