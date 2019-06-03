Inside The Legal Battle For The Future Of Fintech

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A simmering turf battle between New York state and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has left many fintech companies in a frustrating holding pattern as they wait for the courts to decide how they will ultimately be regulated. The OCC and New York's financial regulator are locked in a legal battle that will define how large swaths of the fintech industry will be regulated. The OCC said last July it was ready to begin accepting applications for a special purpose national bank charter for fintech companies, providing a simplified avenue to engage in banking activities on a national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS