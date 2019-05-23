Fla. Gov. Signs 'Assignment Of Benefits' Reform Bill

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday aimed at addressing abusive litigation stemming from property owners' assignment of insurance benefits to contractors, which has been blamed for driving up consumer premiums in the state. H.B. 7065, which will take effect July 1, came to fruition after several years of unsuccessful legislative efforts to address insurers' complaints that some contractors have abused the assignment of benefits, or AOB, system by accepting assignments from policyholders and then performing excessive repairs or imposing inflated charges, leading to widespread coverage litigation. “I thank the Florida Legislature for passing meaningful AOB reform, which has become...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS