Fla. Gov. Signs 'Assignment Of Benefits' Reform Bill

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday aimed at addressing abusive litigation stemming from property owners' assignment of insurance benefits to contractors, which has been blamed for driving up consumer premiums in the state.

H.B. 7065, which will take effect July 1, came to fruition after several years of unsuccessful legislative efforts to address insurers' complaints that some contractors have abused the assignment of benefits, or AOB, system by accepting assignments from policyholders and then performing excessive repairs or imposing inflated charges, leading to widespread coverage litigation.

“I thank the Florida Legislature for passing meaningful AOB reform, which has become...

