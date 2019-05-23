Trump Directs Gov't To Recover Immigrant Welfare Payments

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday directing federal agencies to enforce a decades-old provision limiting immigrants’ access to welfare programs like food stamps and Medicaid and requiring the agencies to implement new procedures to recover public funds sponsored immigrants received. Federal agencies that oversee public programs — including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program — must update their procedures and implement new regulations to ensure sponsors pay back any public funds that went to immigrants, the memo says. It also stipulates that if sponsors fail to reimburse the government, they will be subject...

