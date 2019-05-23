Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Japanese Exec Gets 50 Years For $1.5B Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 11:33 PM EDT) -- The former president and CEO of a Japanese investment company was slapped Thursday with a 50-year sentence in federal prison for his role in a Las Vegas Ponzi scheme that swindled $1.5 billion from 10,000 Japenese victims, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Edwin Fujinaga, who headed purported medical collections business MRI International Inc., used the company to solicit fraudulent investments from his victims over four years, prosecutors said. In November, he was convicted of 20 counts — including eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering — in Nevada federal court. MRI...

