Xerox Gets Gay Ex-Worker's Title VII Suit Thrown Out

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has let Xerox slip a gay former worker’s discrimination suit claiming he was axed because he didn't conform to traditional male stereotypes, saying a federal workplace discrimination law does not prohibit bias based on sexual orientation.  

U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer on Thursday granted Xerox’s motion for summary judgment in Kyle Berghorn’s suit claiming his firing violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act's bar on sex bias. While Berghorn could have made a case for sex bias if he showed the company fired him because his appearance or actions went against traditional sex stereotypes, the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Employment

Judge

Date Filed

May 19, 2017

