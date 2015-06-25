Class Attys Get $200K For Winning $50K Fla. FDCPA Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has split the difference in awarding about $200,000 in attorney fees and costs to a class of consumers who won a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act case, coming up with a figure that was more than a magistrate's recommendation but less than the lawyers' $276,000 request. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron on Thursday rejected a magistrate judge's recommendation to award just $128,870 in attorney fees, ruling that the complicated case against debt collector LTD Financial Services LP involved a novel legal theory and was fiercely litigated, so an hourly sum on the higher end of the market...

