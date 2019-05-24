Rail Operator Sues UK Government Over Franchise Bans

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 1:33 PM BST) -- Rail operator Stagecoach said on Friday it is suing the British government's Department for Transport a month after it was disqualified from bidding for key franchises in a row over pensions. Stagecoach Group PLC alleges that the Whitehall department breached its statutory duties when the company and its partners — Virgin Trains and France's state-owned railway company — were prevented from bidding for the West Coast mainline route, which connects London with Scotland via Birmingham and other major cities. The Part 7 claim has been brought before London’s High Court by West Coast Trains Partnership Ltd., in which Stagecoach has a 50%...

