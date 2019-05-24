UK's Theresa May To Resign As Latest Brexit Plan Founders

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 10:52 AM BST) -- Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will resign as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 after facing a backlash from lawmakers over her latest attempt to win support for her much-maligned Brexit withdrawal agreement. An emotional Theresa May has said she will step down as Tory leader in two weeks, after her fourth attempt at getting MPs to back her Brexit deal floundered before it was even put to a vote. (AP) May said that she will step down as Tory leader in two weeks, sparking a leadership battle that is already unofficially under way but will...

