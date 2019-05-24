Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

UK's Theresa May To Resign As Latest Brexit Plan Founders

Law360, London (May 24, 2019, 10:52 AM BST) -- Prime Minister Theresa May announced Friday that she will resign as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7 after facing a backlash from lawmakers over her latest attempt to win support for her much-maligned Brexit withdrawal agreement.

An emotional Theresa May has said she will step down as Tory leader in two weeks, after her fourth attempt at getting MPs to back her Brexit deal floundered before it was even put to a vote. (AP) May said that she will step down as Tory leader in two weeks, sparking a leadership battle that is already unofficially under way but will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular