Ex-NY Water Official Pleads Guilty In Sewage Discharge Case

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A former superintendent of a New York wastewater treatment plant pled guilty to violating the Clean Water Act after federal authorities accused him of letting wastewater contaminated with solid sewage flow into Lake Ontario. Gary Hallinan, who formerly oversaw the Oswego Wastewater Treatment Plant, entered his plea Wednesday in New York federal court. He admitted violating the CWA on three occasions between March and June 2015, a misdemeanor. In December 2014, a centrifuge at the plant broke. That piece was essential and helped remove untreated sewage, but Hallinan didn't act to replace it, prosecutors said. “Over the next five months, Hallinan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS