4 Firms Assist As PE Firm Pays £561M For London’s Tarsus

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT) -- European private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners on Friday inked a roughly £561 million ($711.5 million) acquisition of London-based media group Tarsus Group, in a deal steered by Allen & Overy, Carey Olsen, Macfarlanes and Ogier. Under the terms of the transaction, Tarsus shareholders are entitled to receive 425 pence per share in cash, according to a statement. The Charterhouse offer is technically being made by an entity referred to in the announcement as Tiger Acquisitions UK Ltd., or Bidco, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Charterhouse funds. The deal values Tarsus at about £668 million, including debt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS