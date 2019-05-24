Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Deals Rumor Mill: Total, PT Softex, J.D. Power

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- French oil and gas giant Total SA wants to pocket up to $4 billion through a sale of some of its stake in a Kazakhstan oil field, Reuters reported on Friday. According to the report, Total currently boasts a nearly 17% stake in the Kashagan oil field worth up to roughly $9 billion. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that Total has already held unsuccessful deal talks with a Chinese oil company about the sale.

CVC Capital Partners-backed sanitary product maker PT Softex Indonesia is considering going public in a potential $500 million initial public offering, according to an early Friday...

