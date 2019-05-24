How To Avoid Immigration Pitfalls Of 'No-Match' Letters

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Social Security Administration has revived the practice of sending out letters to employers when workers' names do not match their Social Security numbers, leaving employers to grapple with how to handle them. The SSA said that it resumed sending “no-match” letters back in March, informing employers that a discrepancy has been identified and requesting that employers correct their records. The agency has not been issuing such letters en masse for over a decade. There are legitimate reasons why an employee’s name may not match their Social Security number, such as typos or name changes from marriage. But in some cases,...

