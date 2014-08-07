Ex-ConvergEx Bigwig Settles SEC's Hidden Fee Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A former ConvergEx executive has agreed to pay more than $550,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that he took part in a scheme to charge hidden fees to brokerage customers, months after being sentenced to a day in prison on a related charge, the agency said Friday. Anthony Blumberg, formerly the CEO of a Bermuda-based broker dealer unit of ConvergEx Group LLC, would pay $442,150 in disgorgement and $115,150 in prejudgment interest under the proposed deal, the SEC said in a consent motion filed in New Jersey federal court seeking approval of a final judgment based on the...

