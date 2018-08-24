Netflix Can't Shake Copyright Suit Over 'Narcos' Series

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Netflix and producers of the series "Narcos" cannot escape a former Colombian journalist's claim that a scene infringed copyrights covering her best-selling memoir detailing her romantic relationship with drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, although a Florida federal court rejected her allegations regarding two other scenes and trimmed additional claims. Plaintiff Virginia Vallejo, who is currently living in asylum in Florida, claimed in her August 2018 complaint that the show featured a thinly veiled depiction of her in the similarly named character Valeria Velez, and pointed out several scenes and other details in the show, a dramatization of Escobar's life story, that she...

