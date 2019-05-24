Ala. Construction Co. Owners Cop To Skimming Payroll Taxes

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A married couple that owned and operated a construction business in Alabama have admitted to tax fraud after failing to fork over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service despite skimming the money from employees' pay, the U.S Department of Justice said Friday. The federal government said a husband and wife that owned and operated Dixie Steel Erectors pled guilty to charges that they withheld payroll taxes from employees but never sent the withheld cash to the IRS in 2012 and 2013. The government alleges the couple also failed to file personal income taxes over several years while also racking up...

