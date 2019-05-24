CapitaLand Sells China Biz Park To Own PE Firm For $449M

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- CapitaLand on Friday said it will sell off the entities that own a business plaza in Shanghai in a 3.1 billion Chinese yuan ($449 million) deal, sending the assets to a real estate equity fund established recently by the Singapore-based real estate firm. CapitaLand Ltd. said it will hand over control of the Innov Center to CapitaLand Asia Partners I, a $391.3 million private equity fund that closed in April. Located in a decentralized business district called Wujiaochang, the center encompasses three high-rise office buildings, each with retail space in their lower floors, and totals nearly 870,000 square feet of space....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS