CapitaLand Sells China Biz Park To Own PE Firm For $449M

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- CapitaLand on Friday said it will sell off the entities that own a business plaza in Shanghai in a 3.1 billion Chinese yuan ($449 million) deal, sending the assets to a real estate equity fund established recently by the Singapore-based real estate firm.

CapitaLand Ltd. said it will hand over control of the Innov Center to CapitaLand Asia Partners I, a $391.3 million private equity fund that closed in April. Located in a decentralized business district called Wujiaochang, the center encompasses three high-rise office buildings, each with retail space in their lower floors, and totals nearly 870,000 square feet of space....

