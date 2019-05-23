Pa. Direct Mail Co. Faces WARN Act Suit Over Sudden Firings

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Direct mail company North American Communications Inc. failed to give advance notice to more than 250 employees it fired when it closed its headquarters on May 20 and now owes them two months of pay, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. Under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act, North American was obligated to give at least 60 days’ written notice of the possibility of layoffs or a plant closure at the Duncansville, Pennsylvania, facility, but instead axed all the workers there without warning, proposed lead plaintiffs Melony Lewis and Christian Padilla say....

