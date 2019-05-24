Trump Sinks ACA Protections In Latest Transgender Setback

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration moved Friday to eliminate an Affordable Care Act anti-discrimination policy covering transgender patients, reversing an Obama administration stand and adding to a series of civil rights rollbacks for transgender Americans. The National Center for Transgender Equality and its partner organizations hold a "We Will Not Be Erased" rally in Washington, D.C., in October 2018. (Getty) In a proposed rule, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services argued that the Obama administration "adopted erroneous and inconsistent interpretations of civil rights law" when it interpreted sex discrimination under the ACA to include discrimination based on someone's gender identity....

