Home Patient Co. Bilked Medicare In Referral Scam, Feds Say

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A home health care company paid three doctors kickbacks to get more patient referrals and then billed Medicare for services the doctors never performed, according to an intervenor complaint federal prosecutors filed in Florida federal court Friday in a 4-year-old False Claims Act suit. In the complaint, prosecutors allege Doctor's Choice Home Care Inc. and two of the company's owners, Timothy Beach and Stuart Christensen, violated the federal Anti-Kickback statute from about 2010 to 2016 when they entered into bogus medical director agreements with three doctors and agreed to pay them kickbacks if they made patient referrals to Doctor's Choice. The defendants...

