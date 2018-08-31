Patent Co. Must Pay $72K In Fees For 'In Terrorem Tactics'

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday ordered a Florida-based non-practicing entity to pay $72,400 in attorney fees after finding that its secure messaging patent is invalid under the high court's Alice ruling, saying its exceptional prelitigation “in terrorem tactics” against a Los Angeles digital illustrating tools company warrant a fee award. In an 18-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gail J. Standish said Electronic Communication Technology LLC — formerly called Eclipse LLC — unreasonably threatened True Grit Texture Supply with an infringement suit over its 9,373,261 patent in August. The judge said ECT doctored True Grit's website to match its patent claims, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS