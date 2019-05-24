Data Co. Worker Fired For Workload Complaint Gets Job Back

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ordered an Ohio data security company to rehire an engineer it fired after he said it should have used an executive’s pay to bring on more workers, saying the company's explanation for canning him rings false. The unanimous panel said Thursday that Jason Galanter’s complaint, which he made to aid what he saw as his overworked team, was protected by the National Labor Relations Act and that MCPc Inc.’s changing story as to why it fired him suggests it really let him go because he used his labor rights. “We find that the shifting rationales...

