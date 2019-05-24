Browning-Ferris Doesn't Want NLRB Member Kicked Off Case

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board member William Emanuel should be allowed to weigh in on the board's joint-employer test in a case on remand from the D.C. Circuit, Browning-Ferris argued, since it wasn't clear his former law firm represented a party in the case as the Teamsters claimed. According to Browning-Ferris Industries of California Inc., Leadpoint Business Services Inc. — the party said to be represented by Emanuel's former firm Littler Mendelson PC — hadn't been part of its petition to review the NLRB's finding that it was a joint employer with Leadpoint. Littler didn't appear before the D.C. Circuit in the...

