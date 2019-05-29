9 Ways To Improve The Employee Evaluation Process

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- As summer approaches, many human resources departments are gearing up for performance evaluations. Not all evaluation programs are created equal, and many employers fall flat in using the process effectively to inspire talent, provide critical feedback and “paper” performance issues. Many legal issues arise from the review process. Many more issues arise from avoiding difficult discussions with poor performers. Employers need not fret. Performance management can be improved with planning on the front end of the process. Process Audit Protocols, Processes and Documents It is important for HR departments to audit all performance management materials, processes, protocols and communications. Review and...

