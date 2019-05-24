Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Feds Seek To Recover $9M Bond From Fugitive Ex-PE Exec

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. attorney for Massachusetts on Friday asked a federal court to greenlight the forfeiture of a $9 million appearance bond for a former Oak Investment Partners executive who fled the United States after being criminally charged with insider trading.

The motion, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, says the $9 million secured appearance bond, which has been in escrow since 2015, should be forfeited because Iftikar Ahmed has violated the conditions of his release from custody by, among other things, traveling to India and avoiding prosecution.

Ahmed, a former general partner at Greenwich, Connecticut-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular