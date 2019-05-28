London Insurer Sues Spain Over €1B Oil Spill Damages Fight

Law360, London (May 28, 2019, 4:10 PM BST) -- The insurers of a ship that sank off the Spanish coast, causing a massive oil spill, have sued Spain in England for pursuing litigation outside London over the disaster and allegedly breaching an arbitration decision that found the underwriters not liable for more than a billion euros in damages. A ship's insurers in London are suing the Spanish state, which has attempted to enforce several court rulings handed down after the Prestige, pictured, sank in 2002 while carrying 77,000 tonnes of oil. (AP) The London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association alleges in its claim that the Spanish state has breached the...

