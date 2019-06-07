When Experts Are Effective In Insurance Coverage Litigation

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT) -- Many attorneys are familiar with the basics of what makes for effective expert testimony. There is no dispute that an expert’s testimony must be conveyed in a manner that a jury will understand. Similarly, complicated principles or concepts must be reduced to simple propositions that the jury can actually remember when it leaves the courtroom and begin jury deliberations. However, an important and less understood component of effective expert testimony is that the testimony should be delivered in a manner that makes the jury care about it. This is a corollary to the principle that an attorney representing an insurer in...

