$4.5M SEC Whistleblower Award 1st To Stem From Internal Tip

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it has handed out a first-of-its-kind $4.5 million award to a whistleblower who raised concerns internally with a company and also alerted regulators, ultimately leading to two enforcement actions after the company looked into the allegations and self-reported.

According to an order confirming the award, the whistleblower tipped individuals inside the company and submitted the same information to the SEC and another regulatory agency. The company itself reported the tip to the two agencies and later turned over findings from an internal review prompted by the allegations, resulting in investigations and enforcement...

