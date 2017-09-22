3rd Circ. Won't Resuscitate EMS Worker's FMLA Case

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to revive a suit claiming an emergency medical services provider flouted the Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired a worker while she was on medical leave, saying she was axed after refusing to answer questions about whether she violated a noncompete agreement. The three-judge panel affirmed a lower court decision granting Centre LifeLink Emergency Medical Services summary judgment on Tracy A. Reagan’s FMLA interference claim, saying the company has claimed she was fired because she didn't properly answer a letter asking her about purported violations of her noncompete agreement. That decision didn't relate to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS