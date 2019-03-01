Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros, Tribe Says Alaska Drilling Approval Not Thought Out

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and an Alaska tribe told a federal court the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ignored threats to caribou and the impact on native populations of increased oil and gas exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, arguing the government's shoddy environmental analysis needs to be redone.

The Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others said Thursday that the federal government illegally approved ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.'s plan to construct a half-dozen wells, more than 50 miles of ice roads and camps for hundreds of workers without answering key questions about the project's impact on a sensitive region....

Alaska

Environmental Matters

March 1, 2019

