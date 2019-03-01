Enviros, Tribe Says Alaska Drilling Approval Not Thought Out

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and an Alaska tribe told a federal court the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ignored threats to caribou and the impact on native populations of increased oil and gas exploration in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, arguing the government's shoddy environmental analysis needs to be redone. The Native Village of Nuiqsut, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others said Thursday that the federal government illegally approved ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.'s plan to construct a half-dozen wells, more than 50 miles of ice roads and camps for hundreds of workers without answering key questions about the project's impact on a sensitive region....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS