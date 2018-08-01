Discover Dodges Bulk Of Ex-Manager's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Discover Products Inc. can escape claims that it failed to accommodate a former senior manager's disabilities before firing her, but will have to face allegations that the company discriminated against her based on age and gender, an Illinois federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said former manager Jane Jahnke's claims that she heard comments at work about her age and gender, and that younger male employees took extensive medical leaves similar to hers without getting fired, are enough to beat Discover's bid to toss her entire lawsuit. "While it is true that Jahnke's allegations regarding similarly situated young,...

