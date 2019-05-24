Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Mom Who Had Stroke After Birth Wins $15M In Arbitration

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The family of a woman who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after giving birth at a Miami hospital won a $15 million arbitration award Thursday against the hospital, in what her attorneys say is one of the largest medical malpractice awards in South Florida in the last 25 years.

After a four-day arbitration, a panel led by Administrative Law Judge June C. McKinney awarded $15,277,819 to Johansi Zumoza Garcia and her family in damages for future medical care and past and future lost wages after she suffered a stroke in the emergency room at Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami.

"It's going...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Most Popular