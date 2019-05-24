Mom Who Had Stroke After Birth Wins $15M In Arbitration

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The family of a woman who suffered a catastrophic brain injury after giving birth at a Miami hospital won a $15 million arbitration award Thursday against the hospital, in what her attorneys say is one of the largest medical malpractice awards in South Florida in the last 25 years. After a four-day arbitration, a panel led by Administrative Law Judge June C. McKinney awarded $15,277,819 to Johansi Zumoza Garcia and her family in damages for future medical care and past and future lost wages after she suffered a stroke in the emergency room at Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami. "It's going...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS