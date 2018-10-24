3rd. Circ. Title VII Ruling Kills Worker's Gay Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a suit filed by a gay aluminum manufacturing worker who claims he was mistreated because of his sexual orientation, citing a nearly two-decade-old Third Circuit precedent that doesn’t allow sexual orientation claims to be brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. U.S. District Judge James M. Munley dismissed a suit by plaintiff David Troutman, who accused his employer Hydro Extrusion USA LLC of subjecting him to harassment and a hostile work environment because of his sexual orientation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Troutman had also claimed that Hydro...

