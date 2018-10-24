Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

3rd. Circ. Title VII Ruling Kills Worker's Gay Bias Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a suit filed by a gay aluminum manufacturing worker who claims he was mistreated because of his sexual orientation, citing a nearly two-decade-old Third Circuit precedent that doesn’t allow sexual orientation claims to be brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

U.S. District Judge James M. Munley dismissed a suit by plaintiff David Troutman, who accused his employer Hydro Extrusion USA LLC of subjecting him to harassment and a hostile work environment because of his sexual orientation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.  Troutman had also claimed that Hydro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Pennsylvania Middle

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 24, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular