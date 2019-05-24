Eversource Fined $250K In Mass. For Wage-And-Hour Issues

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office slapped Eversource Energy Service Co. with a $250,000 fine, alleging the company had underpaid its employees. Eversource repaid the 3,000 impacted workers and blamed the issue on a complicated payroll system, the attorney general’s office said Thursday. The company violated state wage-and-hour laws by failing to promptly pay wages, according to the announcement. “Companies have a duty to pay workers their wages on time and in full,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “As a result of our investigation, Eversource has made needed changes to its payroll system to ensure that employees are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS