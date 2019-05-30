5 Mitigation Strategies To Address Employee Pay Gaps

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Employers want to do the right thing. In the United States, employers are facing significant pressures to reduce or eliminate pay gaps between different employee populations. An audit of a business’ pay outcomes may reveal statistically significant gaps based on gender or race/ethnicity. Once a gap is identified, employers may struggle with how to best respond as it presents a complex set of legal questions and practical implementation issues. This article focuses on the implementation issue by examining five mitigation strategies that an employer might consider.[1] Putting Pay Equity in Context Pay inequities can create significant risks for employers. Private litigation...

