FDIC Switched Rule In $1.1B Deposit Shortfall Suit, BofA Says

Law360, Washington (May 24, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Bank of America on Friday argued that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. might be trying to hide documents that show the regulator retroactively applied a rule change to show the bank underpaid deposit protection fees to the tune of $1.1 billion. During a status conference in D.C. federal court, the parties faced off over a handful of discovery issues stymieing progress in a case accusing Bank of America of fudging certain reports to the FDIC to avoid paying $1.1 billion in deposit protection. “This is one of those cases where you begin to think ‘What are they hiding?’” Bank of America attorney Eugene Scalia...

