FDIC Switched Rule In $1.1B Deposit Shortfall Suit, BofA Says

Law360, Washington (May 24, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Bank of America on Friday argued that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. might be trying to hide documents that show the regulator retroactively applied a rule change to show the bank underpaid deposit protection fees to the tune of $1.1 billion.

During a status conference in D.C. federal court, the parties faced off over a handful of discovery issues stymieing progress in a case accusing Bank of America of fudging certain reports to the FDIC to avoid paying $1.1 billion in deposit protection.

“This is one of those cases where you begin to think ‘What are they hiding?’” Bank of America attorney Eugene Scalia...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Date Filed

January 9, 2017

