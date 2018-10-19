High Court Makes It Tougher To Sink Job Bias Claims

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that federal courts can hear discrimination claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act even if workers don’t bring them to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or state workplace bias watchdogs first. The high court said Title VII’s requirement that workers give the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or a state enforcer a chance to resolve their claims before bringing them in court is not "jurisdictional," reviving a Fort Bend County, Texas, worker’s religious discrimination suit. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg penned the opinion. The ruling in Fort Bend County v. Davis means...

