DC Circ. Won't Ref EPA Small Refiner Decisions Fight

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has booted a challenge to exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard for small refiners, saying the case must be filed in the Tenth Circuit and that ethanol and biofuel producers waited too long to protest the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's updated framework for issuing the waivers. An appeals court panel said in a brief order Friday that the five EPA decisions from 2017 and 2018 granting economic hardship exemptions to facilities in Wyoming don't apply to small refiners nationwide as the advocacy group Producers of Renewables United for Integrity Truth and Transparency had alleged, so the group's claim that...

