BIA Takes North Dakota Land Into Trust For Tribe

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Three Affiliated Tribes have prevailed in securing trust status for more than 9,000 acres of North Dakota land that houses a buffalo ranch and tribal oil and gas production activities, according to a Friday announcement. More than seven years after the tribe’s application was filed, the Bureau of Indian Affairs granted trust status to land near Mandaree, North Dakota, for the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation, also called the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. Indian Affairs Assistant Secretary Tara Mac Lean Sweeney said in a statement Friday that she’s proud the office overcame the barriers and red...

