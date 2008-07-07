Epstein Victims Demand Apology From Prosecutors

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Two of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's victims have asked a Florida federal court to nullify the nonprosecution agreement with Epstein that the court has already deemed illegal and want an apology from the U.S. attorney's office as well as a hearing at which they and other victims can testify. The two victims submitted their list of proposed remedies late Thursday after the court found in their favor in February and ruled that prosecutors, including then-U.S. Attorney and current Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act when they signed the nonprosecution agreement with Epstein without notifying his victims....

