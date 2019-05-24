Walmart Accuses Chicken Sellers Of Years Of Price-Fixing

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Walmart has filed an antitrust suit in Arkansas federal court claiming that numerous large-scale chicken producers, including Pilgrim's Pride and Koch Foods, conspired for years to jack up prices across the board for broiler chickens by manipulating the poultry markets. The retail behemoth and several related companies, including its Sam's Club warehouse store chain, alleged in legal papers last week that 30 business entities reached illegal deals and restrained trade from as early as 2008 through at least 2016 to increase chicken prices paid by Walmart and other U.S. buyers. The suit is the latest in a series of civil actions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS