Walmart Accuses Chicken Sellers Of Years Of Price-Fixing

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Walmart has filed an antitrust suit in Arkansas federal court claiming that numerous large-scale chicken producers, including Pilgrim's Pride and Koch Foods, conspired for years to jack up prices across the board for broiler chickens by manipulating the poultry markets.

The retail behemoth and several related companies, including its Sam's Club warehouse store chain, alleged in legal papers last week that 30 business entities reached illegal deals and restrained trade from as early as 2008 through at least 2016 to increase chicken prices paid by Walmart and other U.S. buyers.

The suit is the latest in a series of civil actions...

The Law360 400

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Arkansas Western

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

